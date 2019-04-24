Photo gallery: FIU at Miami | Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Miami Hurricanes first baseman Willy Escala (9) tags the base before Florida International University shortstop Kaeber Rog (30) reaches first base during the first inning of a baseball game against FIU at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes outfielder Gabe Rivera (43) celebrates at home plate with teammates Michael Amditis (24) and Tony Jenkins (51) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against FIU at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Florida International University right-handed pitcher Angel Tiburcio (42) pitches the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against University of Miami at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Florida International University catcher Jose Garcia (27) celebrates at home plate with his teammates Austin Shenton (6) and Javier Valdes (16) after hitting his ninth homer of the season during the first inning of a baseball game against University of Miami at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes right-handed pitcher Tyler Keysor (47) pitches the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against Florida International University at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
