Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the toast of the NCAA Final Four. Literally

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended National Championship game Monday. Kelce took the spotlight for his Coors Light chugging during Texas Tech games. Getty Images

The most famous recent alumnus of Texas Tech athletics is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He’s been spotlighted throughout the Red Raiders’ two Final Four games.

Absent from the CBS broadcast when identifying Mahomes has been mentioning his Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce.

And Kelce has been the toast of the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his penchant for drinking beer.

It’s created a stir on social media.

Also give some credit to Travis Kelce, who just chugged an entire Coors Light tall boy when they put Patrick Mahomes on the video board. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) April 9, 2019

Travis Kelce pounding beer during Mahomes' camera time is a new Final Four tradition we can all embrace. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 9, 2019

You think Patrick Mahomes is excited about this Texas Tech comeback?



(via @marchmadness) pic.twitter.com/jCLyQnT4fc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2019

Apparently Travis Kelce is trying to get an endorsement deal with Coors Light, SMH! #ChiefsKingdom #NationalChampionship — Terrance Carter (@tkc1971) April 9, 2019

I always thought Travis Kelce was cool, but then I saw him drinking a Coors Light, and now he’s even cooler. #finalfour — TJ Caswell (@TJCaswell) April 7, 2019