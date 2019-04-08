College Sports

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the toast of the NCAA Final Four. Literally

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended National Championship game Monday. Kelce took the spotlight for his Coors Light chugging during Texas Tech games.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended National Championship game Monday. Kelce took the spotlight for his Coors Light chugging during Texas Tech games. Streeter Lecka Getty Images

The most famous recent alumnus of Texas Tech athletics is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He’s been spotlighted throughout the Red Raiders’ two Final Four games.

Absent from the CBS broadcast when identifying Mahomes has been mentioning his Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce.

And Kelce has been the toast of the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his penchant for drinking beer.

It’s created a stir on social media.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
