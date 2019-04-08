Confused over the flying tortilla? It’s a Texas Tech tradition and this is why

Texas Tech fans cheer before the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Texas Tech and Virginia, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP

A 30-year-old Texas Tech football tradition made its way to the basketball court when the Red Raiders played the Virginia Cavaliers for the national championship.

A tortilla was flung from the Texas Tech student section onto the hardwood, which Virginia’s Kyle Guy picked up and handed to a referee.

According to the SB Nation website, Viva the Matadors, the tradition began when students previously threw the plastic tops to their soft drinks onto the field. After the lids were gone, the tailgate food item of tortillas were thrown and the tradition stuck.

The other version, according to the outlet, “says that when top-10 ranked Texas A&M came to Lubbock in 1992, an ESPN announcer said that there was ‘nothing but Tech football and a tortilla factory in Lubbock.’ Therefore, in a little bit of cheeky fun, tortillas were thrown before the game.”