Who is better? LiAngelo Ball or Zion Williamson? LaVar Ball had this to say about it

Duke freshman Zion Williamson sits behind the Oscar Robertson Trophy at a news conference where he was awarded the U.S. Basketball Writers Association College Player of the Year award at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Charlie Neibergall AP

LaVar Ball once said he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one basketball game.

Yes, the player considered the greatest of all time by many people.

Now Ball has made another claim in an interview with TMZ Sports: his son LiAngelo is better than Duke freshman star Zion Williamson.

Williamson dominated college basketball in his lone season and is expected to be taken with the No. 1 overall selection in June’s NBA Draft.

He helped Duke reach the Elite Eight and was named the Naismith Player of the Year.

His talent was on such a buzz that former President Barack Obama went to see him play against North Carolina in the two rivals’ first meeting this season.

That game witnessed Zion blow out his Nike sneaker early into the game, which led to him missing the next several games as he healed from a knee injury sustained on the play.

Williamson returned for the ACC Tournament against Syracuse, and the Blue Devils captured the conference tourney title to become a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

LiAngelo Ball played for UCLA until a shoplifting incident in China saw him withdraw from the program following the Bruins’ decision to suspend him indefinitely.

Since then, he played professionally in Lithuana and in Los Angeles for the JBA (Junior Basketball Association) that his father, LaVar, founded.

LaVar Ball said in the TMZ Sports interview that nobody can hold a candle to LiAngelo in this year’s draft class and that LiAngelo is stronger than Zion.

