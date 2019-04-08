Which team has more fans support in the national title game? Virginia or Texas Tech?

Fans from 30 states are cheering Texas Tech against Virginia in Monday’s NCAA Tournament’s national championship game, according Twitter data compiled using geotagged tweets with popular fan hashtags. Photo provided

Top-seeded Virginia is the favorite, according to most Las Vegas sportsbooks, in Monday’s national championship game against Texas Tech.

But is that who has the biggest support throughout the country?

Sports Insider used geotagged tweets from Twitter users utilizing the top fan hashtags for determining which program — Texas Tech or Virginia — had the most.

After poring through more than 80,000 tweets, the evidence pointed to Texas Tech winning 30 states compared to Virginia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Most east coast states sided with Virginia, while the state farthest west producing the most hashtagged tweets for UVA was Wisconsin.

Florida sided with Texas Tech as did West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Illinois.

Hawaii and Alaska were split with Hawaii picking Virginia and Alaska having more tweets referencing Texas Tech’s best fan hashtags of #Wreckem or #GunsUp or #4to1.

Virginia’s fan hashtags used for the study were #gohoos or #wahoowa or #presson.

Both Virginia and Texas Tech are aiming for their first national titles. The ‘Hoos advanced to their first Final Four since 1984. They were eliminated in the national semifinal that year. The Red Raiders have never been to a Final Four before this year’s run.