College Sports
Will Texas Tech’s Tariq Owens play against Virginia after ankle injury in Final Four?
Texas Tech’s Tariq Owens is expected to play Monday’s national championship game against Virginia, coach Chris Beard told reporters Sunday.
Owens injured his ankle in the second half of Saturday’s Final Four victory over Michigan State.
He left the court to head to the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before sprinting back to the Texas Tech bench later.
Eventually, Owens returned to the game but was substituted a little more than a minute later.
“I expect him to be, but I’m not sure what will happen,” Beard told reporters Sunday. “He will rehab it all day today and we’ll see what happens day of the game. He’s pretty sore today.”
In 23 minutes against the Spartans, Owens scored seven points with four rebounds and three blocks.
According to ESPN, Owens did not practice Sunday and was seen wearing a walking boot.
Comments