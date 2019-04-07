NCAA edits out two controversial plays in Auburn-Virginia extended game highlights

Virginia guard Ty Jerome (11) runs down a loose ball ahead of Auburn guard Bryce Brown, right, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP

Two of the biggest plays from the controversial finish of Saturday’s Final Four game between Auburn and Virginia were excluded from the official extended game highlights on the NCAA’s March Madness YouTube channel.

The referees missed a double-dribble on Virginia’s Ty Jerome that would have given the ball to Auburn, and in all likelihood, sealed a victory for the Tigers.

The late foul called on Samir Doughty as Virginia’s Kyle Guy attempted a game-winning three-pointer was also missing from the highlights.

Instead, the NCAA edited the final sequence to show Auburn’s Jared Harper missing a second free throw with 7.4 seconds left, Virginia coming up with the rebound and Auburn committing one of its fouls to give before zipping to Guy shooting three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to lift the ‘Hoos past Auburn, 63-62, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Watch the omission below: