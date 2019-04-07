College Sports
Texas Tech fans flipped cars and burned property. Police used this tactic to end riot
Texas Tech is playing Virginia for the program’s first basketball national title Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Red Raiders’ defense put the clamps on Michigan State in their Final Four win Saturday, the first appearance in the national semifinal for the program.
Famous alum Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and his NFL teammate Travis Kelce, celebrated the monumental victory inside U.S. Bank Stadium along with other Texas Tech fans making the journey.
Others back in Lubbock celebrated a different way: burning property such as couches and damaging vehicles such as flipping a car, according to multiple reports.
That led to police needing to use tear gas on the rioting crowd, according to Houston ABC affiliate, KTRK-TV.
Lubbock’s NBC affilate, KCBD, reported the city of Lubbock issued a statement early Sunday morning regarding the riot.
The statement read as follows:
“After the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team defeated Michigan State in a NCAA Championship Final Four game, hundreds of fans gathered on Broadway, near University. The crowd engaged in extremely dangerous, and disappointing, behavior including vandalizing property. We are proud, and excited, for Texas Tech, but behavior like this will not be tolerated. We want Red Raider fans to support the team and celebrate lawfully and responsibly. We are on the national stage so make Lubbock proud.”
Twitter users posted videos and photos of the scene to social media.
Here’s a sample:
