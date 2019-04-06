College Sports

Watch a different take on the national anthem at the 2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four

Student athletes perform the national anthem before the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Auburn and Virginia, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Student athletes perform the national anthem before the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Auburn and Virginia, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Matt York AP

Before every sporting event, the national anthem is played. Depending on the level of the event, it’s sung live.

Major events like the Super Bowl get star musicians to belt out the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Gladys Knight’s impeccable pipes delivered the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

But unlike other major sporting events, the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four practices a tradition of having a selected student from each of the participating schools performing the anthem as a quartet.

Last year, a Kansas student joined students from Villanova, Michigan and Loyola Chicago to sing the anthem.

This year, there was a twist with each school represented by student-athletes. According to the Spun, the performers were volleyball players Milla Ciprian (Virginia) and Morgan Kull (Auburn), soccer player Zach Kovan (Michigan State) and hurdler Dorian Williams Jr. (Texas Tech).

Williams Jr. played guitar with a different take on the national anthem.

Watch it below:

