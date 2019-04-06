College Sports

Bruce Pearl predicted Auburn’s Final Four run at his daughter’s wedding last summer

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, right, reacts to a call during the first half against Virginia in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, right, reacts to a call during the first half against Virginia in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. David J. Phillip AP

The Auburn Tigers entered the 2019 NCAA Tournament riding momentum after capturing the SEC tournament title with a 20-point victory against Tennessee.

All of that was building toward a memorable March Madness run to the program’s first-ever Final Four trip, where they played the No. 1-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in Saturday’s first national semifinal in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

But it was also part of Auburn coach Bruce Pearl’s prediction coming true.

Last summer at his daughter Leah’s wedding, Pearl shouted at someone during the father-daughter dance that they’d be in the Final Four next year and would beat the Kentucky Wildcats.

Auburn defeated the three winningest programs in college basketball history, Kansas, North Carolina and UK, after a first-round scare by New Mexico State to make it to Minnesota.

The official NCAA March Madness account on Twitter posted the video of the prediction, with captions over the loud music during the dance, shortly before the Tigers took on the ‘Hoos.

Watch it below:

