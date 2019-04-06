An Ann Arbor bar honors Michigan State’s Final Four run. The twist is the drink names

The Haymaker Public House, a sports bar in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has a Michigan State-themed featured cocktail list for Saturday’s Final Four.

The Haymaker Public House, a sports bar in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has a Michigan State-themed featured cocktail list for Saturday’s Final Four, according to a Reddit user’s post.

But there’s a catch.

Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan.

So the cocktail names poke a little fun at the Spartans, who are playing in the Final Four against Texas Tech, the team that knocked the Wolverines out of this year’s NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.

The names of the various cocktails are as follows:

Cassius Ousside Howbowdah

Cedar Village: It’s a Riot

Aaron Henry Hoops School: Learning the Hard Way

B to the Izzo, Izzo Shot

The first one references Danielle Bregoli’s appearance on the show, “Dr. Phil.” Bregoli, who is a rapper under the stage name Bhad Bhabie, went viral in 2016 for the line, “Cash me outside, howbow dah?” And it plays off Michigan State star point guard Cassius Winston’s name.

The second drink name refers to a spot in East Lansing, home of the Spartans, that has had several riots over the years, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Then there’s this year’s NCAA Tournament first-round win for Michigan State over Bradley that is best remembered for the altercation between Aaron Henry and legendary Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

And the final cocktail name uses Izzo’s last name to play off the Jay-Z song, “Izzo (H.O.V.A).”

The bar has a disclaimer above the four featured cocktails for Saturday’s March Madness specials, which reads: “Dear Sparty ... Although we have respect for your tournament run, expecting us to root for you is asking a bit much. As a nod to your accomplishment, we have renamed our specials with some good-natured ribbing thrown in, of course. Nice work. Respect. But don’t expect us to like it.”

It’s safe to say, the rivalry between the two schools isn’t going away anytime soon.