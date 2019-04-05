Here are the NBA prospects in the Final Four, and others who could raise their stock

Murray State sophomore Ja Morant’s moves make him top NBA Draft prospect Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft.

The consensus top three picks in this summer’s NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, saw their college seasons end before this weekend’s Final Four.

Morant’s Murray State Racers exited in the second round to Florida State, while Williamson and Barrett made it to the Elite Eight before Michigan State eliminated Duke.

Still, there are future NBA players in this Final Four held in Minneapolis.

According to NBADraft.net’s latest projections, there are four players expected to be drafted on June 20 who are on Final Four teams.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Jarrett Culver

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard has shown in Texas Tech’s run to its first Final Four appearance why he was the Big 12’s player of the year. He’s shown his defensive prowess and he can score.

“Plus defender who can check up to three positions at the NBA level,” ESPN wrote of his draft potential.

Culver is projected to go No. 6 to the Atlanta Hawks, according to NBADraft.net.

De’Andre Hunter

Entering the NCAA Tournament, Hunter was averaging 15.5 points in ACC games, but that’s slipped in Virginia’s first Final Four appearance since the 1980s. Hunter can certainly raise his stock with an excellent Final Four weekend. Right now, NBADraft.net has him projected going to Washington with the No. 8 pick.

Ty Jerome

Virginia is the only Final Four team with more than one player projected for selection in June’s NBA Draft, according to NBADraft.net. Jerome is slated as a late first-round pick, going No. 26 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chuma Okeke

The Auburn sophomore won’t be playing in this weekend’s Final Four. He tore his ACL in the Sweet 16 victory over North Carolina. Okeke was wheeled into the arena for the Elite Eight game against Kentucky, where Auburn won in overtime to book the program’s first-ever trip to a Final Four. According to NBADraft.net’s latest mock, Okeke is still projected to be taken in June’s draft. The mock has him going to the Chicago Bulls with the 37th overall pick. But it remains to be seen if he’ll declare after suffering the torn ACL.

Others

Last year’s NCAA Tournament saw movement in mock drafts, which ultimately played out in reality with the 2018 NBA Draft, off solid Final Four performances.

Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo went from being the sixth man on the Wildcats’ national championship team to the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft off his memorable Final Four. DiVincenzo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, won the most outstanding player of the Final Four last year.

And there are players in this year’s Final Four who could help their chances at the NBA Draft with great efforts in Minnesota.

Cassius Winston: The Michigan State point guard has more assists than any other Spartans player. He tops a list that includes Magic Johnson and Mateen Cleaves, who each led Michigan State to a national championship.

The Spartans have relied on Winston’s scoring, too, since Joshua Langford’s season-ending injury in January. Against Duke, Winston put up 20 points with 10 assists to send MSU to the Final Four. If Winston can elevate his game in the Final Four, he could raise some eyebrows and put himself in the NBA Draft conversation.

Bryce Brown: With Okeke’s injury, there is even more reliance on Brown and his backcourt teammate, Jared Harper, to score for the Auburn Tigers. They did so against Kentucky with Brown netting 24 points.

He can really shoot it from beyond the arc. If he catches fire in the Final Four, then the senior could set himself up for hearing his name called in June’s NBA Draft.

Jared Harper: Like Brown, Harper was needed in a big way for the program’s defining win of the season over UK in the Elite Eight. He scored 26 points. He’s not big point guard at 5-foot 11 and 175 pounds, but size isn’t everything. Harper is fast and a big Final Four could pay off later down the road. Just a junior, Harper doesn’t have to declare after this season.