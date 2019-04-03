If Texas Tech wins the NCAA Tournament, one person will get a huge reward. This is why

In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Texas Tech celebrates after a win against Gonzaga in the West Regional final in the NCAA Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. AP

One person is two wins away from turning 200-1 long shot odds into a hefty reward.

According to ESPN, a bettor placed a wager on Texas Tech to win the the 2019 NCAA Tournament title back in November 2018. The odds at that point were 200-1.

The bet was for $1,500 meaning that person will receive a payout of $300,000 if the Red Raiders can win two more games beginning with Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Michigan State.

The Spartans are a consensus 2 1/2 point favorite. ESPN reported the betting ticket, which was through the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas, is authentic and that the bettor has sought to hedge the wager through PropSwap, which is like an eBay for bettors.

The bettor has an asking price of $65,00 for the ticket, according to ESPN.