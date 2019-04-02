College Sports

You can bet how much Auburn’s Bruce Pearl will sweat in Final Four. And other props

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells from the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Kentucky in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells from the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Kentucky in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP

The Super Bowl isn’t the only high-profile sporting event with crazy prop bets.

Every year, there’s a prop bet giving people the option to choose the over or under on a specific time America’s National Anthem is sung along with various halftime show bets and in-game props.

Well, the NCAA’s Final Four has its own slew of random prop bets and this year’s edition, courtesy of Bovada, is a doozie.

You can bet on how much Auburn coach Bruce Pearl will sweat during the Final Four, which follows up on Twitter users commenting on how much Pearl was sweating during the overtime victory against Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

Here’s the full slate of seven prop bets through Bovada that you can make:

Who will receive more mentions from announcers during their alma maters game?

Charles Barkley -300

Magic Johnson +240

Will Bruce Pearl change shirts at halftime during the Final Four?

Yes +250

No -325

Will Bruce Pearl have his suit jacket/sports coat on or off at the conclusion of the game?

On -700

Off +475

Will Bruce Pearl cry during an interview following his team’s Final Four game?

Yes +275

No -350

Will Chris Beard cry during an interview following his team’s Final Four game?

Yes +1000

No -2500

Will Tom Izzo cry during an interview following his team’s Final Four game?

Yes +525

No -850

Will Tony Bennett cry during an interview following his team’s Final Four game?

Yes +900

No -1800

