‘Chuma, Chuma!’ Auburn gets boost when Okeke arrives at arena during Elite Eight game

Just as Auburn rallied and took the lead from Kentucky, the Tigers got another boost in their quest to make the Final Four for the first time.
Star player Chuma Okeke, who is out for the NCAA Tournament because of a torn ACL sustained during Auburn’s Sweet 16 win over North Carolina on Friday night, entered Sprint Center to chants of “Chuma, Chuma” during a second-half timeout Sunday.
Okeke, who is scheduled to have surgery this week, was in a wheelchair with his left leg elevated and took a place behind Auburn’s bench after his teammates greeted him near the tunnel.
Auburn trailed Kentucky 35-30 entering the second half Sunday in the Midwest Regional championship game, but a fury by Bryce Brown put the Tigers back into the game.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Brown hit a three, then was fouled shooting one. He made two free throws but missed the third, Auburn collected the rebound and Brown made a stepback three from the left wing and Auburn led 40-37.
Comments