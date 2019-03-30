First buzzer-beater of the NCAA Tournament extends its wildest game between UVA, Purdue

The NCAA Tournament waited until its second weekend to truly get wild, so it was fitting it would take until the Elite Eight for March Madness to finally get its first buzzer-beater in 2019.
Plus, it extends the Tournament’s craziest game yet.
Down by two with seconds remaining, Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark tracked down a long rebound off a missed free throw and made a pass spanning half the court to Mamadi Diakite standing at the right elbow. The forward, who hadn’t made a shot the entire second half, threw up a baby hook and sent an Elite Eight game to overtime tied at 70-70.
Purdue took a risk and it wound up somewhat backfiring. The Boilermakers intentionally fouled up by three with 5.9 seconds left. Star guard Ty Jerome hit the first free throw, then missed the second, leading to the scrum and clutch bucket.
Overtime means a chance for All-Americans Carsen Edwards and Kyle Guy to continue their shootout, and a chance for either Tony Bennett or Matt Painter to get to their first Final Four as coaches.
Edwards made 10 three-pointers in regulation and went into the extra five minutes with 40 points. The point guard has 25 points in five straight NCAA Tourney games for the first time since Stephen Curry pulled off the same feat for the Davidson Wildcats, concluding with his wild run to the Elite Eight in 2008.
Guy was excellent, too. After an injury scare at the end of the first half, the guard finished regulation with five threes and 23 points.
Diakite went into overtime with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The winner advances to face the No. 5-seed Auburn Tigers in the Final Four next Saturday. Virginia, the No. 1 seed, began the Tourney on the short list of Tourney favorites, while Purdue, the No. 3 seed, has ridden a historic performance by Edwards to the brink of a trip to the national semifinals.
