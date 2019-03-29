College Sports

Duke’s Cam Reddish is out with this injury against Virginia Tech

By Jason Dill

March 29, 2019 11:32 PM

One of Duke’s heroes in the dramatic one-point victory against UCF in the second round is unavailable for the Sweet 16.

Cam Reddish is out with a leg injury, according to multiple reports.

He hit a pivotal 3-pointer en route to 13 points late in the victory against UCF that propelled the Blue Devils into the Sweet 16 of the East Region against ACC-foe Virginia Tech.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson that Reddish would not play at all during his halftime interview.

Leading into the game, there was no mention of Reddish’s injury and he was expected to start the game in Washington D.C.

