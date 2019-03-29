Virginia Tech coach Williams wants Tony Romo to call second half vs. Duke. Here’s why

Virginia Tech took a lead into 38-34 halftime against the Duke Blue Devils.
That meant CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson spoke to Hokies coach Buzz Williams as the teams departed for halftime.
At the end of the interview, Williams asked Wolfson if Jim Nantz was calling the game on CBS. She said yes, which allowed Williams to throw some shade at color commentator Bill Raftery by requesting Nantz’s NFL analyst, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, to call the second half.
“So it’s like the NFL on Sunday with you, Nantz and Romo,” Williams said to Wolfson. “Get Coach out of there.”
Onions!
Watch the funny exchange below:
