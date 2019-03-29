Watch how Kenny Smith one-upped Charles Barkley at Auburn-UNC pregame show

Charles Barkley isn’t shy about his support for his alma mater, Auburn, in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
The NBA legend is a studio analyst for Inside the NBA and for March Madness.
He even appeared on the Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert and made a bet his Auburn Tigers would beat North Carolina in Friday’s Sweet 16. The loser has to wear an ugly tie, either Barkley on Sunday or Colbert on Monday.
His fellow analyst, Kenny Smith, though, played at North Carolina before winning two NBA titles with the Houston Rockets.
On Friday, Barkley’s section of the studio desk was decked out with an Auburn banner, Tiger stuffed animal and Auburn-colored balloons.
Smith’s spot, which is next to Barkley’s seat, was filled out similarly in UNC props with one caveat.
Smith wasn’t sitting there. Instead, he made a grand entrance to one-up Sir Charles by wearing his UNC uniform.
Then there was a dig about where Barkley’s uniform was.
“It didn’t fit,” Barkley said.
Check out the clip below:
