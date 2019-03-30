College Sports

Watch how Duke escaped another opponent missing a layup at the buzzer

By Jason Dill

March 30, 2019 12:14 AM

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a referee's call during the second half of the team's NCAA men's college basketball tournament East Region semifinal against Virginia Tech in Washington, Friday, March 29, 2019.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of the team’s NCAA men’s college basketball tournament East Region semifinal against Virginia Tech in Washington, Friday, March 29, 2019. Alex Brandon AP
It’s deja vu for Duke fans.

For the second consecutive game, the Blue Devils fended off a last-second shot to advance to the next round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Duke edged Virginia Tech 75-73 in the Sweet 16 of the East Region in Washington, D.C., and the Blue Devils advanced to the Elite Eight on Sunday against Michigan State.

In the second round last weekend, Duke escaped UCF when B.J. Taylor’s missed a game-winning shot that teammate Aubrey Dawkins attempted to putback with a layup.

It rimmed out.

On Friday, Ahmed Hill missed a layup attempt at the buzzer to force overtime for the Hokies.

Prior to that, Virginia Tech attempted to win the game with a 3-pointer by Ty Outlaw, but it missed and went out of bounds off Duke’s RJ Barrett.

That set up the final chance for Virginia Tech.

Here’s the video of Hill’s miss:

