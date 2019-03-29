In win, Cassius Winston tops a Michigan State mark that was once held by Magic Johnson

Michigan State is heading to the Elite Eight after dismantling LSU 80-63 in the Sweet 16 of the East Region in Washington D.C.
The Spartans await the winner of Virginia Tech and Duke in Sunday’s regional final.
A key figure in Michigan State’s tournament run is Cassius Winston, who became the program’s single-season assists leader in the victory against LSU.
Winston surpassed two Michigan State legends: Magic Johnson and Mateen Cleaves.
Both of those players won national titles in their careers with the Spartans.
Johnson became, arguably, the best point guard in the history of the game with the Los Angeles Lakers. He set the single-season assists record in 1978-79 with 269 assists, and held the mark for 20 years before Cleaves broke it with 274 assists in 1998-99.
Like Magic, Cleaves’ mark lasted 20 years as Winston, who entered with 271 assists, surpassed it with eight assists against LSU. He also added 17 points in the victory.
Winston broke the record on a Kenny Goins’ 3-pointer with 17 minutes, 47 seconds left in the second half.
