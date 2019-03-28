College Sports

This is why Gonzaga can get to the Final Four and beyond after Sweet 16 win against FSU

By Jason Dill

March 28, 2019 09:49 PM

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura, right, and forward Brandon Clarke celebrate the team’s win against Florida State during an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura, right, and forward Brandon Clarke celebrate the team’s win against Florida State during an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

The Gonzaga Bulldogs avenged last year’s Sweet 16 loss to the Florida State Seminoles 72-58 on Thursday in Anaheim, California.

The Zags are the No. 1 seed in the West Region and await the winner of Michigan and Texas Tech in Saturday’s Elite Eight with a Final Four berth on the line.

Here are a couple reasons why this year’s Gonzaga team can make the Final Four and win the national title:

Offense

The Bulldogs have the best scoring offense in the country. They entered the Sweet 16 averaging 88.8 points per game.

Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke are the team’s two leading scorers, with Clarke putting together a historic performance in the second round.

Against the Seminoles, Clarke tallied a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins also average in double-figures scoring this season, and both joined Clarke and Hachimura with more 10 points against the Seminoles.

Beyond averaging the most points, Gonzaga also boasts the top field-goal percentage on offense.

The Bulldogs were held to 40.3 percent from the field against a solid FSU defense, but entered the Sweet 16 game shooting 53.2 percent from the floor.

Defense

As good as Gonzaga’s offense is, the defense isn’t bad.

The Bulldogs entered the Sweet 16 game ranked eighth in the country in field-goal percentage defense. Against FSU, they held the Seminoles 39.3 percent from the field.

And even better than that was how they limited FSU from 3-point range. The Seminoles only made 3 of 20 attempt from beyond the arc.

What about Duke?

Gonzaga already has a win against Duke and freshmen phenoms Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

Yes, it was in the Maui Invitational ages ago. And yes, it came down to the last possession.

But it still was a Gonzaga victory, and that counts for something if the two teams keep winning to set up a rematch in the Final Four.

