Florida State’s PJ Savoy takes hit to shoulder. Here’s update on his status vs. Gonzaga

By Jason Dill

March 28, 2019 09:01 PM

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins, left, drives to the basket past Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele during the first half an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
An already-thin Florida State lineup took a hit during a fast-break slam dunk play by Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke in the second half of the Sweet 16 matchup in the West Region held in Anaheim, California.

Clarke threw down Rui Hachimura’s miss on a putback jam. On the play, Hachimura collided with FSU’s PJ Savoy, who held his shoulder as he left the game.

CBS reported Savoy’s injury was just a strain and he’s ready to return.

The Seminoles need him to round out their depth.

Gonzaga built an 11-point halftime as FSU was hampered with Christ Koumadje getting into foul trouble. He picked up his fourth foul early in the second half.

Here’s a look at some highlight-reel dunks from the 2019 NCAA Tournament game:

