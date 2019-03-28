These two NBA legends are watching Gonzaga-Florida State in the Sweet 16. This is why

Two Hall of Fame basketball players are in Anaheim, California, for the Sweet 16 matchup between Gonzaga and Florida State in the West Region on Thursday.
John Stockton, a Gonzaga alum, is cheering the Bulldogs, while the finger-waving Dikembe Mutombu is there to see his nephew, FSU star Mfiondu Kabengele, play.
One of Stockton’s sons, David, followed his father’s footsteps by playing at the Spokane, Washington school from 2010 to 2014.
Gonzaga and FSU are playing each other in back-to-back Sweet 16 games, with the Seminoles knocking off the Bulldogs last season.
It’s the first repeat Sweet 16 matchup since Illinois and Kansas played each other in 2001 and 2002.
John Stockton was a 10-time NBA All-Star with the Utah Jazz and is the career leader in assists, with 15,086 in 19 seasons.
Mutombu was a six-time NBA All-Defensive Team member and retired after 18 seasons second on the NBA’s career blocked shots list.
