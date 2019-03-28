Charles Barkley made a bet with Stephen Colbert on Auburn-UNC. Here’s what’s at stake

Before becoming a studio analyst for the NCAA Tournament or for the NBA and before he was a Dream Team member and basketball Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley played his college basketball at Auburn.
And he’s been quite vocal during March Madness about his love of the Tigers.
Now he’s mantra of ‘We want Kansas’ has turned into ‘We want North Carolina.’
On Wednesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sir Charles made an appearance to give an impassioned speech urging his Auburn Tigers ahead of the Sweet 16 showdown with UNC scheduled for Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Barkley’s appearance also saw him make a wager on Colbert’s show. If Auburn wins, Colbert must wear an ugly tie Monday’s broadcast of his show. And if North Carolina wins, Barkley will wear the tie Sunday.
Here’s the full video, including the bet and passionate speech:
