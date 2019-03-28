College Sports

Charles Barkley made a bet with Stephen Colbert on Auburn-UNC. Here’s what’s at stake

By Jason Dill

March 28, 2019 06:14 PM

Charles Barkley, above, bet Stephen Colbert on the Auburn-UNC game. The NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 matchup between the two schools takes place Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Before becoming a studio analyst for the NCAA Tournament or for the NBA and before he was a Dream Team member and basketball Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley played his college basketball at Auburn.

And he’s been quite vocal during March Madness about his love of the Tigers.

Now he’s mantra of ‘We want Kansas’ has turned into ‘We want North Carolina.’

On Wednesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sir Charles made an appearance to give an impassioned speech urging his Auburn Tigers ahead of the Sweet 16 showdown with UNC scheduled for Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Barkley’s appearance also saw him make a wager on Colbert’s show. If Auburn wins, Colbert must wear an ugly tie Monday’s broadcast of his show. And if North Carolina wins, Barkley will wear the tie Sunday.

Here’s the full video, including the bet and passionate speech:

