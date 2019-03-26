Meet the man who has the only perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament

While a good portion of the country was fixated Sunday night and Monday morning on who might have the lone perfect NCAA Tournament bracket, Gregg Nigl of Ohio didn’t know about it until later.

That’s noteworthy, because it’s Nigl’s bracket. He filed out the “center road” bracket that for first time in the history of the tournament has every game correctly picked through the first two rounds.

“This was the fourth bracket I filled out, and it was really just for fun,” Nigl told “Good Morning America.” “I wasn’t even checking it. I didn’t know until today.”

The NCAA said Nigl is a 40-year-old neuropsychologist who lives in Columbus, Ohio.

“Yeah, this is my friend’s bracket (group) that he invited me to, and I almost didn’t fill it out because we were just doing it for fun and I’m in a couple other ones at work and stuff,” Nigl told the NCAA.

In the interview with the NCAA, which you can read here, Nigl detailed how he made the picks. The hardcore, Ken Pom-following fans may not want to read more.

“I always watch bracketology, I listen to them, take into account what they say. And then, honestly, sometimes it’s which teams I like better,” Nigl said. “Some cities I like better, some teams I like better, some coaches I like better. I do look at the rankings too. It’s a combination of things.

“Don’t get me wrong, a bunch of this is luck. I know that. I’m not going to say I knew every matchup by any means.”

Here is his interview on Good Morning America: