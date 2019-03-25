Attorney who tweeted about potential Nike basketball scandal charged with extortion

Grab the popcorn, this could be quite a story.
On Monday morning, attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted that he has information about Nike that will rock the college basketball landscape.
Then we learned Avenatti will face charges.
First, Avenatti wrote: “Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.”
Before sports fans could digest that, another bit of news came.
Less than an hour later, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York tweeted: “Press conference today at 2:30 @SDNYNews to announce charges against Michael Avenatti for attempting to extract more than $20M in payments from Nike by threatening to garner publicity to inflict financial & reputational harm if his demands were not met”
CBS News reporter Steven Portnoy tweeted: “Federal prosecutors announce charges against @MichaelAvenatti, alleging he tried to extort Nike, threatening to release damaging about the company, if Nike didn’t agree to pay millions to him and a client.
“According to the complaint filed in federal court, Avenatti told Nike attorneys by phone last week if his demands were not met, ‘I’ll go take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap ... I’m not (expletive) around.
“The complaint alleges Avenatti said he’d refrain from holding a press conference, if Nike paid his client $1.5 million & agreed to ‘retain’ him to conduct an ‘internal investigation,’ for which he and a co-conspirator would be paid ‘at a minimum, between $15 and $25 million.’”
Nike’s stock dropped immediately after Avenatti’s tweet:
Earlier this month, three men received prison sentences in a college basketball recruiting scandal involving Adidas that tainted two dozen schools, including Kansas.
