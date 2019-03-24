College Sports

After blowing 25-point lead, Tennessee survives Iowa, gives SEC four teams in Sweet 16

By Jason Dill

March 24, 2019 02:48 PM

Tennessee’s Grant Williams, left, and Iowa’s Connor McCaffery battle for the ball in the first half during a second-round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 24, 2019.
What came easy in the first half became a tough task in the second half.

Then overtime became the Tennessee Volunteers’ salvation in Sunday’s South Regional second-round game with the Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus Ohio.

The Vols escaped the Hawkeyes, 83-77, in the 2019 NCAA Tournament’s first overtime game.

Grant Williams was a force in overtime.

He scored six points with an assist and a key steal in overtime.

Tennessee blew a 25-point lead with Iowa’s big second-half comeback to force overtime. The Vols had a chance to win it with the last shot in regulation, but Jordan Bone missed a three-pointer and Iowa corralled the rebound as time expired.

Tennessee, the No. 2 seed in the South, joins Kentucky, the 2 seed in the Midwest, Auburn, the 5 in the Midwest, and LSU, the 3 in the East, as SEC teams in the Sweet 16.

