Perfect brackets almost disappear even before first weekend of NCAA Tournament ends

There’s a better chance of winning the growing Powerball jackpot, which is at $750 million, than putting together a perfect NCAA tournament bracket.
Yet, tens of millions have attempted to do that among six online bracket challenges.
And following Saturday’s action, only two remain with a chance to pull off the improbable.
The NCAA has tracked the perfect brackets from its own game, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Yahoo and Fox Sports. One bracket from the NCAA’s challenge and one from Yahoo have picked the first 40 games correctly. That is also a record, according to the NCAA.
There are 63 total tournament games, and both brackets picked Tennessee over Iowa to begin Sunday’s slate.
The Yahoo bracket, under the name Court Stormers, has the Vols winning the national championship over Michigan State, with Michigan and North Carolina completing their Final Four picks. That bracket also predicts Duke, Buffalo, Houston, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Oregon to advance to the Sweet 16.
On the NCAA’s tournament challenge, the bracket, under the name Center Road, has Gonzaga winning the title over Kentucky, with Duke and Virginia making the Final Four.
