Ja Morant’s team lost, but he came back on the court to give his signed shoes to a fan

By Jason Dill

March 23, 2019 10:13 PM

Murray State’s Ja Morant (12) looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of a second round men’s college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. Elise Amendola AP
Murray State star Ja Morant returned to the arena after the Racers were eliminated from the 2019 NCAA Tournament by the Florida State Seminoles.

Before getting on the team bus, Morant came back to the court to hand his shoes, which he signed, over to a young fan.

Morant dazzled with a triple-double in a first-round victory over Marquette that led to FSU coach Leonard Hamilton comparing Morant to NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Morant followed that up with a 28-point performance, including nailing his first five shots from three-point range, against the Seminoles.

He’s projected as a top-three NBA Draft pick this year.

FSU plays in the Sweet 16 against Gonzaga next week.

