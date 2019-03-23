College Sports

Watch Minnesota’s Amir Coffey’s posterizing dunk against Michigan State

By Jason Dill

March 23, 2019 09:50 PM

Minnesota’s Amir Coffey (5) drives past Michigan State’s Aaron Henry (11) during the first half of a second round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Nati Harnik AP
Minnesota’s Amir Coffey put together a poster moment when he dunked next to Michigan State’s Aaron Henry, who attempted to block it, in the second half of their NCAA men’s basketball tournament second-round game.

The play was part of an 8-0 run for the Golden Gophers that cut into the Spartans’ big halftime lead.

However, Michigan State stretched the lead back out to 18 points a few minutes later.

Enjoy watching the big dunk, though, below:

Minnesota was playing without star Jordan Murphy, who was hurt earlier in the game and was unlikely to return. Michigan State exploited that hole in the paint, and continued to outrebound the Gophers.

