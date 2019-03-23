College Sports

Michigan Wolverines’ pink shoe superstition helps takes them to the Sweet 16

By Jason Dill

March 23, 2019 07:48 PM

Michigan’s Zavier Simpson (3) drives against Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, left, Kevarrius Hayes (13) and Jalen Hudson (3) during the first half of a second round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Michigan’s Zavier Simpson (3) drives against Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, left, Kevarrius Hayes (13) and Jalen Hudson (3) during the first half of a second round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Nati Harnik AP
Michigan’s Zavier Simpson (3) drives against Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, left, Kevarrius Hayes (13) and Jalen Hudson (3) during the first half of a second round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Nati Harnik AP

The Michigan Wolverines continued flexing Big Ten muscle in the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, dispatching the Florida Gators with ease on Saturday, 64-49.

Now the Wolverines head to the Sweet 16 next week in Anaheim, California, against the winner of Sunday’s second-round game between Buffalo and Texas Tech.

Most of Michigan’s players wore pink shoes against the Gators.

But why?

Well, the Wolverines wore the pink kicks in 2018 to raise awareness for breast cancer. Then they reeled off 14 straight victories in getting to last year’s national championship game.

Despite that ending in a loss to Villanova, the Wolverines kept the superstitious shoes in style for this season and they continued the trend in yet another tournament run.

To get to the Sweet 16, it meant avenging a football bowl loss to Florida.

UF dismantled the Wolverines in this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The New Year’s Six bowl game wasn’t close with the Gators winning 41-15.

But that was on the gridiron and Michigan showed superiority on the hardwood as Jordan Poole led the Wolverines with 19 points.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  