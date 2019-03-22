What’s each conference’s record after the first round of NCAA Tournament? Big Ten No. 1

The Big Ten Conference might be the biggest winner of the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
This conference tends to do well this time of year and with its team’s performances in the opening days of March Madness it has staked the case once again as the best conference in the country.
The Big Ten got the most teams into the field of 68 with eight and now it has the most teams moving on to the Round of 32 with seven.
Not far behind are the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference. Both conferences qualified seven teams for the big dance and now have at least four moving on to the weekend. The ACC, however, needed to survive a few scares. The No. 1-seed Virginia Cavaliers and North Carolina Tar Heels both trailed at halftime of their first games.
The Big 12 Conference and, somewhat surprisingly, the Pac-12 Conference and American Athletic Conference are the only other leagues with multiple teams among the 32 remaining.
Five other conference landed multiple teams in the initial field and three of those still have one team alive. The Big East Conference, West Coast Conference and Ohio Valley Conference will all be represented in the second round, while the Mountain West Conference is out.
Here’s the full breakdown of how every conference with multiple Tourney teams fared in the Round of 64:
Big Ten
Record: 7-1
Winners: Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State
Loser: Wisconsin
ACC
Record: 4-2
Winners: Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State
Losers: Louisville, Syracuse
SEC
Record: 5-2
Winners: Tennesseee, Kentucky, LSU, Auburn, Florida
Losers: Mississippi State, Ole Miss
Big 12
Record: 4-2
Winners: Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma
Losers: Kansas State, Iowa State
Pac-12
Record: 2-1*
Winners: Washington, Oregon
Losers: Arizona State
(Arizona State won in First Four)
AAC
Record: 2-1*
Winners: Houston, UCF
Loser: Cincinnati
(Temple lost in First Four)
Big East
Record: 1-2*
Winners: Villanova
Losers: Marquette, Seton Hall
(St. John’s lost in First Four)
WCC
Record: 1-1
Winners Gonzaga
Losers: Saint Mary’s
OVC
Record: 1-1*
Winner: Murray State
Losers: Belmont
(Belmont won in First Four)
A-10
Record: 0-1
Winners: None
Losers: VCU
MWC
Record: 0-2
Winners: None
Losers: Nevada, Utah State
