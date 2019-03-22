College Sports

What’s each conference’s record after the first round of NCAA Tournament? Big Ten No. 1

By David Wilson

March 22, 2019 11:41 PM

Maryland ‘s Bruno Fernando (23) celebrates during the final moments of the second half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Belmont in the NCAA Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Maryland ‘s Bruno Fernando (23) celebrates during the final moments of the second half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Belmont in the NCAA Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, March 21, 2019. John Raoux AP
Maryland ‘s Bruno Fernando (23) celebrates during the final moments of the second half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Belmont in the NCAA Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, March 21, 2019. John Raoux AP

The Big Ten Conference might be the biggest winner of the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

This conference tends to do well this time of year and with its team’s performances in the opening days of March Madness it has staked the case once again as the best conference in the country.

The Big Ten got the most teams into the field of 68 with eight and now it has the most teams moving on to the Round of 32 with seven.

Not far behind are the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference. Both conferences qualified seven teams for the big dance and now have at least four moving on to the weekend. The ACC, however, needed to survive a few scares. The No. 1-seed Virginia Cavaliers and North Carolina Tar Heels both trailed at halftime of their first games.

The Big 12 Conference and, somewhat surprisingly, the Pac-12 Conference and American Athletic Conference are the only other leagues with multiple teams among the 32 remaining.

Five other conference landed multiple teams in the initial field and three of those still have one team alive. The Big East Conference, West Coast Conference and Ohio Valley Conference will all be represented in the second round, while the Mountain West Conference is out.

Here’s the full breakdown of how every conference with multiple Tourney teams fared in the Round of 64:

Big Ten

Record: 7-1

Winners: Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State

Loser: Wisconsin

ACC

Record: 4-2

Winners: Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State

Losers: Louisville, Syracuse

SEC

Record: 5-2

Winners: Tennesseee, Kentucky, LSU, Auburn, Florida

Losers: Mississippi State, Ole Miss

Big 12

Record: 4-2

Winners: Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma

Losers: Kansas State, Iowa State

Pac-12

Record: 2-1*

Winners: Washington, Oregon

Losers: Arizona State

(Arizona State won in First Four)

AAC

Record: 2-1*

Winners: Houston, UCF

Loser: Cincinnati

(Temple lost in First Four)

Big East

Record: 1-2*

Winners: Villanova

Losers: Marquette, Seton Hall

(St. John’s lost in First Four)

WCC

Record: 1-1

Winners Gonzaga

Losers: Saint Mary’s

OVC

Record: 1-1*

Winner: Murray State

Losers: Belmont

(Belmont won in First Four)

A-10

Record: 0-1

Winners: None

Losers: VCU

MWC

Record: 0-2

Winners: None

Losers: Nevada, Utah State

  Comments  