This is how the Washington Huskies avoided an upset against pesky Utah State Aggies

Facing a surging Utah State team, University of Washington sophomore Nahziah Carter delivered.
Carter made two three-pointers and dropped in a free throw during a pivotal 1 minute, 45 second stretch for the Huskies.
UW’s lead shrunk to one point before Carter’s mini-scoring spree stretched it back out to a comfortable margin and the Huskies polished off the Aggies, 78-61, in Friday’s first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Noah Dickerson, a senior who played high school basketball at Florida’s Montverde Academy, led all scorers with 20 points. Jaylen Nowell added 19 points.
UW now faces the winner of North Carolina and Iona in Sunday’s second round of the Midwest region held in Columbus, Ohio.
Washington’s victory also saw the television cameras focusing on Matisse Thybulle’s father, Greg, who was cheering his son on.
Here’s a look at it:
