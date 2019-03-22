This Tennessee Volunteers player explains the unusual origins of his name

He’s an important piece to the Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball team.
And he has a unique name.
Meet Admiral Schofield, a first-team All-SEC selection for the Vols this year.
Before Tennessee, the South region’s No. 2 seed, played Colgate to open its 2019 NCAA tournament on Friday, Schofield was spotlighted on CBS.
He explained his name’s origin and detailed some other fun facts.
Schofield got his first name from his father, who served in the military, off an infomercial in the United Kingdom. In the United States, there’s the General Insurance and in the UK, there’s the Admiral, Schofield explained.
In his free time, he enjoys playing guitar, knocking out hit songs, “Someone Like You,” by Adele and “All of Me,” by John Legend.
Soccer is Schofield’s favorite sport, which makes sense since he was born in the U.K. in the same hospital as Prince William and Prince Harry.
“So that’s Prince Admiral to you,” Schofield joked in the pretaped CBS segment.
But he was also intertwined with basketball at an early age, and his father gave him plenty of tapes of Michael Jordan that made him want to dunk.
The Vols started off their opener with a 9-0 run, before Colgate dropped its first tournament basket.
