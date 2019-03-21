Reese’s celebrates No. 3 seeds with three-cup packs. Here’s how to get them

March Madness gets its name for a lot of reasons: the upsets, the buzzer-beaters, the Cinderella runs.
Now, March is mad for another reason. In honor of the NCAA Tournament, Reese’s is distributing special-edition three-packs of its signature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Madness.
Reese’s made special trips to the campuses of the LSU Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Purdue Boilermakers and Houston Cougars on Thursday to hand out the three-packs to the four No. 3 seeds in the field of 68.
A representative from Reese’s told the Journal & Courier in West Lafayette, Indiana — where Purdue is located — that Reese’s will hand out more than 70,000 Peanut Butter Cups at each of the four campuses to drum up excitement for the start of their NCAA Tourney runs, even though No. 3 seed only have a 3-percent chance of inning the whole thing.
No. 3 seeds, however, advance past their first games 85 percent of the time and reach the Final Four about 11 percent of the time. LSU was the first No. 3 seed to tip off Thursday, as the Tigers battle the No. 14-seed Yale Bulldogs in the second game of the Tournament. The Boilermakers will face the No. 14-seed Old Dominion Monarchs at 9:50 p.m. EST, while Texas Tech and Houston both open the Tournament on Friday.
Not on the campus of a No. 3 seed, though? There’s still a way to get a hold of the special-edition candy, which looks like a normal Reese’s Cup, only a bit longer with “large size” written in the extra space. Just buy a Reese’s product and text the word “REESES” to 604333, then send a photo of the receipt for a chance to win a box of the three-cup packs. Reese’s will announce winners on the final day of the NCAA Tournament next month.
