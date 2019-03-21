Wofford makes history with NCAA Tournament win over Seton Hall

Bigger stage. Bigger arena. Bigger team. Same result.

March Madness No. 7 seed Wofford did the same thing it has done for the past three months Thursday night against No. 10 seed Seton Hall — rain down 3-pointers and find a way to win.

Southern Conference Player of the Year Fletcher Magee poured in 24 points while setting the NCAA Division I record for made 3-pointers in a career in the process as the Terriers earned their first NCAA Tournament win in school history with an 84-68 victory over Seton Hall at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

The Terriers (30-4) will face No. 2 seed Kentucky (28-6) on Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. The winner advances to the Sweet 16.

“Proud of my boys... I can’t tell you how enjoyable this has been for me,” Wofford coach Mike Young said. “The thought of Wofford coming back on Saturday to face off against one of the great programs in our country in the Kentucky Wildcats, that’s pretty cool stuff.”

Seton Hall battled all the way back to take the lead midway through the second half and still led 60-59 with 7:48 remaining before Magee and Wofford started with a flurry of 3-pointers.

The Terriers ended the game on a 25-8 run with Magee making three 3-pointers and Nathan Hoover adding a pair over the final eight minutes of the game.

Box score

SETON HALL (20-14)

Mamukelashvili 3-6 1-2 8, Nzei 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 10-25 3-5 27, McKnight 2-7 2-2 6, Cale 2-5 2-2 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Brodie 0-0 0-0 0, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Nelson 2-3 0-0 5, Reynolds 0-3 0-0 0, Rhoden 3-8 1-4 9. Totals 25-62 9-15 68.

WOFFORD (30-4)

Jackson 5-8 4-5 14, Aluma 1-2 6-7 8, Murphy 5-10 0-0 11, Magee 7-14 3-3 24, Hoover 5-11 4-4 18, Goodwin 2-2 1-2 5, Pegram 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Theme-Love 0-2 1-2 1, Hollowell 1-2 0-0 3, Stumpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 19-23 84.

Halftime: Wofford 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-27 (Powell 4-11, Rhoden 2-4, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Cale 1-4, Reynolds 0-1, McKnight 0-3), Wofford 13-28 (Magee 7-12, Hoover 4-7, Hollowell 1-2, Murphy 1-4, Larson 0-1, Theme-Love 0-2). Fouled Out: McKnight. Rebounds: Seton Hall 31 (McKnight 8), Wofford 26 (Jackson 10). Assists: Seton Hall 12 (Powell, McKnight 3), Wofford 11 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls: Seton Hall 19, Wofford 14.