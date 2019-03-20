Luguentz Dort took a scary fall, then jumped all over St. John’s in the First Four

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 20: Luguentz Dort #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils handles the ball during the second half against the St. John’s Red Storm in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus Getty Images