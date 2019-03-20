Luguentz Dort took a scary fall, then jumped all over St. John’s in the First Four

The fall only looked so bad because Luguentz Dort can jump so high. Early in the second half, the Arizona State Sun Devils’ star went for a rebound near the foul line and a St. John’s Red Storm player collided with him.
Dort was still going up when St. John’s guard Mustapha Heron’s left shoulder somehow collided with Dort’s butt, and sent the freshman twisting and tumbling to the ground. For a few moment, it was scary. Dort laid on the ground for a while, but eventually headed to the sideline under his own power after his left side slammed to the court at UD Arena.
Just two minutes later, Dort was back in the game to erase any Red Storm comeback effort and sew up No. 11-seed Arizona State’s 74-65 win in Dayton, Ohio. After the two free throws which followed the flagrant foul against Dort, the Sun Devils led by 15. With Dort out of the game, No. 11-seed St. John’s ripped off a quick 6-0 run.
Dort was the best player on a court which also included star St. John’s point guard Shamorie Ponds, who will probably be picked in the 2019 NBA draft.
Dort finished with a team-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting and didn’t seem to be fazed at all by his scary fall. Listed aat 6-4 and 215 pounds, the guard from Montreal is a physical specimen, who could get drafted in June, too.
The Dort showcase will get to continue for another few days as the nation will get another chance to see a budding star, who was overlooked because he plays in the Pac-12 Conference.
Arizona State now heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Round of 64 against the No. 6-seed Buffalo Bulls on Friday at 4 p.m. EST. A First Four team typically makes a run every year. With Dort, the Sun Devils have a player to ride and make them the next.
