College Sports

UCF fans troll UF with football barbs after baseball win in potential series finale

By Jason Dill

February 28, 2019 12:40 PM

A Central Florida fan schemers in the stands during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. UCF won 35-24.
A Central Florida fan schemers in the stands during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. UCF won 35-24. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP
A Central Florida fan schemers in the stands during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. UCF won 35-24. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

After UCF and the University of Florida football programs came to a standstill over a potential future series between the two, the two schools’ baseball programs also had their future meetings put in doubt.

UCF baseball coach Greg Lovelady told the Orlando Sentinel on the eve of Wednesday’s baseball game that the series was “in limbo” because UF did not want to play the Knights in Orlando.

Shortly after the Knights defeated the Gators, ranked fifth in the country, 12-9 on the road to secure the program’s fourth straight win against UF, UCF fans chimed in on social media.

AP19056594101965.jpg
In this June 9, 2018, file photo, Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan stands in the dugout during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game against the Auburn, in Gainesville, Fla.
Matt Stamey AP

And the comparisons to the football schedule impasse from December, where UF wanted a neutral site game as part of a 2 for 1 (two games in Gainesville) against a UCF team that wanted an even home and away series, took hold on Twitter.

Here’s a sampling of what was said:

And there was even a Miami Hurricanes reference:

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  