This South Florida recruit has offers from Alabama, Miami and UF. Now FSU wants him

By Jason Dill

February 22, 2019 03:14 PM

Marcus Tate, of University School in Fort Lauderdale, has picked up considerable interest from Power 5 football programs.

The laundry list of offers for the rising junior keeps piling up with Alabama, Florida, Miami and others already in the mix to land the 6-4 1/2, 320-pound offensive tackle when the Class of 2021 recruiting cycle kicks into gear.

The latest offer, though, comes from another in-state program: Florida State.

The Seminoles recently announced Randy Clements as their new offensive line coach. FSU’s offensive line struggled throughout the 2018 season as the Seminoles’ streak of 36 straight bowl game appearances came to an end.

Tate made a visit to Alabama last fall, while 247 Sports reported UF, Miami and FSU are trying to get him to visit in the spring.

