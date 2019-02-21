College Sports

Former Florida Gators star has drug charge dismissed, but could still face NFL discipline

By Jason Dill

February 21, 2019 04:20 PM

In this file photo, Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) catches a touchdown pass against Alabama in the first half during the Southeastern Conference championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
In this file photo, Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) catches a touchdown pass against Alabama in the first half during the Southeastern Conference championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Hyosub Shin TNS
In this file photo, Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) catches a touchdown pass against Alabama in the first half during the Southeastern Conference championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Hyosub Shin TNS

Former University of Florida star Antonio Callaway, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, had his marijuana charge dismissed in a Ohio court.

Callaway had a trial set for Friday canceled due to a plea deal last month pertaining to the drug charge and driving without a valid license from the Aug. 5 traffic stop as well as speeding on Oct. 14, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The outlet reported Callaway paid $911 in fines and court costs, and is under a one-year probation for driving without a valid license.

The NFL told the Akron Beacon Journal that Callaway’s case is still under review by the league as the NFL could still discipline Callaway.

The August incident saw Callaway claim to police that he was unaware his car, which he said was shipped from Florida to Ohio, had marijuana in it, the news outlet reported.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  