College Sports

This Florida Gators commit set this national basketball record.

By Jason Dill

February 01, 2019 11:11 AM

University of Florida commit Brylee Bartram broke the national high school girls basketball career three-point record on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Bartram’s seventh of 10 three-pointers broke the previous record. She now has 504 for her career.
University of Florida commit Brylee Bartram broke the national high school girls basketball career three-point record on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Bartram’s seventh of 10 three-pointers broke the previous record. She now has 504 for her career. Screengrab
University of Florida commit Brylee Bartram broke the national high school girls basketball career three-point record on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Bartram’s seventh of 10 three-pointers broke the previous record. She now has 504 for her career. Screengrab

The University of Florida isn’t just getting a sharpshooter when Brylee Bartram concludes her high school career at Tampa-area high school, Seffner Christian, this season.

They are getting the best to do it.

Bartram, a senior, set the national high school girls basketball record for career three-pointers on Thursday night. The Gators commit drained 10 triples, with the seventh breaking the previous career record of 500.

Bartram has 504 following Thursday’s home game.

The basket came in the first half against Orlando’s Covenant Prep Christian Academy.

Bartram has one more regular-season game left before next week’s district tournament and any potential state playoff games to pad her career total.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  