This Florida Gators commit set this national basketball record.

On Nov. 17, the Villanova Wildcats were 2-2. It was not a good 2-2. They had lost their previous two games, both at home. The first, to their opponent in last year's national-championship game, Michigan. No shame in losing to coach John Beilein and his team. The shame was in the score, 73-46, and the quality of their performance. Then, they lost in overtime to Furman – part of a 12-0 start for the Paladins that helped them earn the first top-25 ranking in their program's history. Still, small consolation to the Cats.