This Florida Gators commit set this national basketball record.

The University of Florida isn’t just getting a sharpshooter when Brylee Bartram concludes her high school career at Tampa-area high school, Seffner Christian, this season.
They are getting the best to do it.
Bartram, a senior, set the national high school girls basketball record for career three-pointers on Thursday night. The Gators commit drained 10 triples, with the seventh breaking the previous career record of 500.
Bartram has 504 following Thursday’s home game.
The basket came in the first half against Orlando’s Covenant Prep Christian Academy.
Bartram has one more regular-season game left before next week’s district tournament and any potential state playoff games to pad her career total.
