When and how to watch FSU legend, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ 30 for 30 documentary.

This photo composite shows NFL legend Deion Sanders during the 1989 NFL Draft in Chicago, left, and in Atlanta on Jan. 29, 2019. As part of its larger Super Bowl campaign, upstart wireless brand Mint Mobile has joined forces with “Prime Time” by updating his iconic 1989 Draft Day photo ... and upgrading his phone! Mint Mobile is the new and affordable way to get wireless service. David Banks/Matt Odom AP