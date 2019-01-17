College Sports

Where did Florida State take bye weeks for the 2019 football season?

By Jason Dill

January 17, 2019 01:48 PM

Florida State’s 2019 football schedule is officially set.

The Seminoles are only playing games on Saturdays for the first time since 2003. The opener is Aug. 31 against Boise State in Jacksonville.

Other nonconference games include: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 7), vs. Alabama State (Nov. 16) and at Florida (Nov. 30).

FSU’s bye weeks are Oct. 5 and Nov. 23, the week before playing at reigning national champion Clemson and at the rival Gators.

Other road games include: Virginia (Sept. 14), Wake Forest (Oct. 19) and Boston College (Nov. 9).

The Seminoles’ homecoming game is Oct. 26 against Syracuse. Other home conference games at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee include: Louisville (Sept. 21), North Carolina State (Sept. 28) and Miami (Nov. 2).

The opener in Jacksonville marks the first time since 2010 that the Seminoles are playing there. The last time FSU was in Jacksonville was Bobby Bowden’s final game with the Seminoles, which was a win over West Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

Season tickets are on sale starting at $250 for the second year of the Willie Taggart era. Fans can buy tickets visiting Seminoles.com or by calling 850-644-1830.

The full schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31 vs. Boise State in Jacksonville

Sept. 7 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 14 at Virginia

Sept. 21 vs. Louisville

Sept. 28 vs. North Carolina State

Oct. 12 at Clemson

Oct. 19 at Wake Forest

Oct. 26 vs. Syracuse

Nov. 2 vs. Miami

Nov. 9 at Boston College

Nov. 16 vs. Alabama State

Nov. 30 at Florida

