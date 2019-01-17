Where did Florida State take bye weeks for the 2019 football season?

Florida State’s 2019 football schedule is officially set.
The Seminoles are only playing games on Saturdays for the first time since 2003. The opener is Aug. 31 against Boise State in Jacksonville.
Other nonconference games include: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 7), vs. Alabama State (Nov. 16) and at Florida (Nov. 30).
FSU’s bye weeks are Oct. 5 and Nov. 23, the week before playing at reigning national champion Clemson and at the rival Gators.
Other road games include: Virginia (Sept. 14), Wake Forest (Oct. 19) and Boston College (Nov. 9).
The Seminoles’ homecoming game is Oct. 26 against Syracuse. Other home conference games at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee include: Louisville (Sept. 21), North Carolina State (Sept. 28) and Miami (Nov. 2).
The opener in Jacksonville marks the first time since 2010 that the Seminoles are playing there. The last time FSU was in Jacksonville was Bobby Bowden’s final game with the Seminoles, which was a win over West Virginia in the Gator Bowl.
Season tickets are on sale starting at $250 for the second year of the Willie Taggart era. Fans can buy tickets visiting Seminoles.com or by calling 850-644-1830.
The full schedule is as follows:
Aug. 31 vs. Boise State in Jacksonville
Sept. 7 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 14 at Virginia
Sept. 21 vs. Louisville
Sept. 28 vs. North Carolina State
Oct. 12 at Clemson
Oct. 19 at Wake Forest
Oct. 26 vs. Syracuse
Nov. 2 vs. Miami
Nov. 9 at Boston College
Nov. 16 vs. Alabama State
Nov. 30 at Florida
