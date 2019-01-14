College Sports

Trump has a fast food smorgasbord planned for Clemson, but no Taco Bell

By Jason Dill

January 14, 2019 12:58 PM

Fresh off winning this year’s college football national championship in dominating fashion, the Clemson Tigers are visiting the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump announced Monday morning what the food options will be for the Tigers’ appearance.

“I believe, I don’t know if the weather changes things, but the Clemson championship team will be coming tonight,” Trump told reporters Monday. “It’ll be exciting. Great team. Unbelievable team. I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it. It’ll be interesting. I would think that’s they’re favorite food, so we’ll see what happens.”

Clemson players might be college students, but they’re also elite athletes with nutrition experts making sure their bodies are at optimal performance just like most college football programs.

The Tigers routed Alabama to win the national title behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s three touchdown passes.

