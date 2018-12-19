College Sports

The No. 1-ranked running back recruit signed with this SEC school

By Jason Dill

December 19, 2018 01:29 PM

IMG Academy’s Trey Sanders is the No. 1-rated running back recruit for the 2019 class. On Wednesday, Sanders made his college choice official during the first of three early signing days this week.
The mystery surrounding who would land one of the best running backs for the 2019 recruiting class is over.

IMG Academy’s Trey Sanders, a native of Port St. Joe, Florida, signed with Alabama during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Sanders held offers from several Power 5 programs with Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Florida State among the favorites to land him.

The 6-foot, 214-pound Sanders is considered a versatile running back. A consensus five-star recruit, Sanders took visits to the Gators on Dec. 14, the Bulldogs on Dec. 7 and the Crimson Tide on Nov. 24. He visited the Seminoles on Nov. 16.

Sanders is the No. 1-ranked running back recruit in the country, according to the 247 Sports’ Composite.

Sanders’ brother, Umstead, walked on at UF earlier this year, which gave the Gators a perceived inside track at landing Trey, especially after Sanders told 247 Sports in February that he would like to play college football with his older brother.

Sanders’ mom is also a big Gators fan.

In eight games for IMG this season, Sanders averaged 6.9 yards per carry as he split backfield duties with another highly touted running back, Noah Cain.

Cain signed with Penn State, choosing the Nittany Lions over Texas and others teams.

