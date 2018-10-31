An Alabama fan’s billboard in Baton Rouge: hurricane donations and jabs LSU fans.

This week’s college football schedule features a heavyweight SEC showdown in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when top-ranked Alabama takes on LSU, ranked No. 3 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, Saturday night at Death Valley.
So, naturally, an Alabama fan has used this week to do two things: raise money for Hurricane Michael relief efforts and poking fun at the Tigers in its backyard.
Blake Averette created a GoFundMe account to raise $5,000 for Hurricane Michael relief efforts, and also used the opportunity to put billboards up in Baton Rouge.
The billboard reads: “Tiger Fans: Before Tua drops half a Benjamin in Death Valley, be sure to donate half a Benjamin to Hurricane Relief! Roll Tide!”
The American Red Cross’ website, www.RedCross.org, and the Crimson Tide elephant are also pictured on the billboard.
Averette’s GoFundMe also mentions LSU fans raising money to post #FreeDevinWhite billboards in Birmingham, Alabama, site of the SEC’s headquarters, last week. LSU as well as Lousiana’s governor and noted political pundit James Carville attempted to get the SEC to overturn a targeting call against White that meant he would be suspended for the first half of the Alabama game.
There was also the insinuation of a conspiracy theory behind Alabama and the SEC.
Here’s the post in full:
“Do #FreeDevinWhite billboards seem ignorant and misguided to you? If so, this is the place for you! Donate your money more intelligently, strategically, and sympathetically.”
“While LSU fans waste their money on meaningless billboards based on a conspiracy theory between The University Of Alabama and the Southeastern Conference offices in Birmingham, we are starting this campaign to raise money for hurricane relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Michael, which devastated parts of the Eastern United States in early October. “
“This hurricane has not received anywhere near the amount of media coverage it should’ve and these people still need help! It caused damage in excess of $8.1 billion. Stop giving money to meaningless conspiracy theories and give it to people who need your help!”
“If we raise more than $2,000 we will even rent a billboard in Baton Rouge encouraging donations to these relief efforts (with a Roll Tide on it if course). If we do not reach at least $2,000 by Friday, November 2nd, any and all proceeds will be donated directly to the American Red Cross.”
“[The campaign we will be donating to is “Hurricane Michael: Disaster Relief and Donations” by American Red Cross]. Have a blessed day and Roll Tide!”
The GoFundMe account can be found here.
