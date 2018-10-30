Broadcaster Tim Brando has choice words for College Football Playoff in support of UCF

Non-UCF fans point to the strength of schedule for why the Knights shouldn’t belong anywhere near the College Football Playoff.
Supporters for the Knights counter that argument, because schedules are made years in advance and you can’t know what a team will be in the future.
The detractors are even national pundits such as ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who made comments on “College GameDay” about more deserving Group of 5 teams than UCF.
Now another national sportscaster has spoken about UCF and the playoff. Tim Brando, of Fox Sports, spoke to voice of UCF athletics Marc Daniels on The Beat of Sports radio show on Orlando-based station 96.9 FM.
“The BCS was actually a much more equitable and honest approach,” Brando said.
Brando said it’s time to rattle the chains.
“It’s time for people to be told and made to understand the inequities that are taking place here,” Brando said.
The CFP was a good thing in concept, Brando said, however he kept up his criticism for being exclusive to non-Power 5 programs.
“It has slowly morphed into what we thought it would be,” Brando said. “... It’s made up primarily of people within this country club of Power 5 schools that are administrators without any diversity ... and you have a bunch of old coaches, who see the game through the same prism and understand and I think buy into this notion of the way the game used to be played. And that teams, generally, with name brands are always going to be given greater access. With the computers out of the mix now, this has just become a beauty contest.”
While Brando said he defers football knowledge to the guys who played it, he said the CFP is a broken system.
And he mentioned Notre Dame winning out is one way for the CFP to expand.
“Alabama only drops so far,” Brando said if the Crimson Tide were to lose on the road to LSU this week. “Michigan only drops so far. Ohio State only drops so far. Oklahoma only (drops so far). Why do you suppose that’s the case? Because they are the privileged in a pure privilege playoff era. When you’re a name brand, you’re privileged.”
The full interview with Brando can be heard here.
