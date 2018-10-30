Did a Gators player choke a Georgia Bulldogs player? This photo suggests it.

Florida defensive lineman Luke Ancrum posted a photo to social media the day after the Gators suffered a 36-17 loss to Georgia that showed him choking Bulldogs tight end Jackson Harris.
“You grab a dog and shake ‘em,” Ancrum wrote on his Instagram post that has since been deleted.
According to DawgNation, Ancrum defended himself via Twitter by saying he didn’t choke Harris.
“For everybody think I’m choking this man… the ref was right there and seen the whole play. Obviously y’all didn’t watch the goal line play that happened. Watch it and let me know when did I choke him cause obviously the picture just shows the ending results after he got hit,” Ancrum’s tweet read, according to DawgNation.
