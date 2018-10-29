UCF used a bye week to move up the polls. Here’s why fans aren’t totally happy.

After staying stagnant in the Associated Press poll the past two weeks, UCF moved one spot to No. 9.
The Knights didn’t play, but benefited from two Power 5 programs — Florida and Texas — losing this week.
However, UCF’s official football Twitter account threw some shade at the Knights only moving up one spot compared to other Power 5 programs jumping the Knights on their bye weeks.
UF leapfrogged UCF last week, despite the Knights winning by 27 points on the road and the Gators not playing. That followed Oklahoma jumping UCF in the rankings when on a bye. And it happened for a third straight time this week when Ohio State moved three spots in the rankings to No. 8 after not playing.
The Buckeyes’ last game saw them getting drilled by 29 points at Purdue. The Boilermakers followed that upset victory with a 10-point loss to Michigan State, which dropped Purdue to 4-4.
UCF fans took note via social media:
